Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $781,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,870.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,416,751 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

