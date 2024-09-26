MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $56,088,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

