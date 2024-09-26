Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Terex worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,606,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 200.0% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 353,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 25.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 269,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Terex by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 161,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Terex Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $51.81 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

