Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Coty by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 260.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. Coty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coty

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.