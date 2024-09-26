Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $2,625,049.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

