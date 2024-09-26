Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CLX opened at $162.97 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.