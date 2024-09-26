Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $30.54 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

