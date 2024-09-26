Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RH opened at $336.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.08. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $354.86.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total transaction of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

