Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 121,400 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 307,239 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,039,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,095,000 after acquiring an additional 39,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 133,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTVE opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

