Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,809 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 312,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 190,168 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 121,613 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10,489.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77.

Insider Activity

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

