Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) by 172.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,489 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.31% of Alarum Technologies worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alarum Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alarum Technologies from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Alarum Technologies from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alarum Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Alarum Technologies stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Alarum Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 54.68%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

