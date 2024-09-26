Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 96,800 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Castle Biosciences worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 70.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $210,081.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $299,526.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,665 shares of company stock valued at $828,222. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

