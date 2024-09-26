Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,229,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 232,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $428.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.