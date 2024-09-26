Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Lufax worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at $60,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $822.36 million for the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Featured Stories

