Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
FN opened at $227.54 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $149.19 and a twelve month high of $278.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.47.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
