Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $227.54 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $149.19 and a twelve month high of $278.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.47.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

