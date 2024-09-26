Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,392,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,121 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.74% of MillerKnoll worth $89,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,987,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,519,000 after buying an additional 226,792 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 0.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 954,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 76,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,111,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

