Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 113,300 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 156.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of SEE opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

