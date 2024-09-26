Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HROW. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harrow by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,597 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Harrow by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 211,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Harrow by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 388,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harrow stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. Harrow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Harrow from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

