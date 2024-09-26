Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.46 Million Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of BankUnited worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 8.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 63,520 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 52,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock worth $802,400. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $39.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upped their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

