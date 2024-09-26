Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.81. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

