Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 345,950 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $89,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in APi Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in APi Group by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $205,505.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,678,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,157. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.56.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

