Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,097 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 7.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,737,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,100,000 after purchasing an additional 195,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,212,000 after buying an additional 107,462 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,132,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after buying an additional 212,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 90.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,050,000 after acquiring an additional 518,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 118,074 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

MUR opened at $34.41 on Thursday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

