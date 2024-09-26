American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Blue Bird worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 148,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 3.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 11.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter valued at $529,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,240 shares of company stock worth $2,960,546. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

