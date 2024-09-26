Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 26,636 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,636 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ULH opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $50.52.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULH

Universal Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.