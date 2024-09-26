RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of RBB Bancorp worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 21.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.39 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

About RBB Bancorp

(Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.