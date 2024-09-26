American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 69.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

