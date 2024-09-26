Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $90.99 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $90,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Pool by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Pool Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $366.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.57. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.