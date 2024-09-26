American Century Companies Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,892,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.47.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,007,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,595,745 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $120.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.