Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $143,000 in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBBB. Capital International Investors bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,934,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,004,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,668,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in BBB Foods by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised shares of BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

BBB Foods Price Performance

TBBB opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. BBB Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About BBB Foods



BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

