CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.93.

CSX Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 718.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

