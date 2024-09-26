Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.95.

TXRH stock opened at $177.13 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $179.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.38. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

