Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.68. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

