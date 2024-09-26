American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $108.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.43.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.38. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

