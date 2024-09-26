Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. Nomura Securities raised Bilibili from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised Bilibili from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILI

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.83. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.64.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.