bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLUE

bluebird bio Trading Down 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 189.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.