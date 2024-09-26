CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.17.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $70.95.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,768,000 after purchasing an additional 169,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

