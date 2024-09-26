Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Evercore ISI

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

