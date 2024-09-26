Barclays Trims Chemours (NYSE:CC) Target Price to $21.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.63.

Get Chemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

Chemours Stock Down 4.4 %

CC opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. Chemours has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Chemours by 1,510.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,969.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.