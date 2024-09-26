Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ED. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after buying an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,502,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,845,000 after acquiring an additional 125,859 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 623,787 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

