First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 603,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 496,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 255,807 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Stories

