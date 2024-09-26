FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FOXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.64.

FOX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in FOX by 176.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

