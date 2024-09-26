Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded Ameren to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 117.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

