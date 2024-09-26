DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.17.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

DTE stock opened at $125.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $127.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,736,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 293,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,632,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.