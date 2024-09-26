Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.83.

ADP stock opened at $275.25 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 702,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,625,000 after buying an additional 285,580 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,542.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

