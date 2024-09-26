FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.64.

Get FOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,913 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in FOX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,706,000 after purchasing an additional 597,450 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in FOX by 5.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,816,000 after purchasing an additional 481,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,180,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after buying an additional 492,467 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.