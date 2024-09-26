InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
InflaRx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.57. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.08.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 44,046.09%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of InflaRx
InflaRx Company Profile
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
