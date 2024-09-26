InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.57. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 47.03% and a negative net margin of 44,046.09%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

InflaRx Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InflaRx stock. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Free Report ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.20% of InflaRx worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

