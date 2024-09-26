Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYX. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.62.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $137.40.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,005.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

