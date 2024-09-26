Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.71.

BFH stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Bread Financial by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

