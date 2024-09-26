Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 14,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 85,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Further Reading

