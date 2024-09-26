Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Declines By 69.0%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the August 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $18.57.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts forecast that Vonovia will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

